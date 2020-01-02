ICAI chartered accountant May exam 2020 dates out, check schedule here

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:28 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates of CA exams 2020.

The May session exam will be held from May 2 to 18, 2020. The application process for CA foundation intermediate and final exams will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 26.

The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can check full schedule online at icai.org.

Click here to check full schedule

Candidates are advised to register for the exam before the deadline. Those who successfully register themselves for the course will be alloted the admit cards for the exam. Candidates will have to take a print out of the e- admit card. The admit card should be brought along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card.

Foundation course examination – under new scheme --

11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Intermediate (ipc) course examination – under old scheme ---

Group-I 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group-II: 12th, 14th & 16th may 2020

Intermediate course examination – under new scheme

Group-I: 3rd , 5th, 8th & 10th may 2020

Group- II: 12th, 14th, 16th & 18th may 2020

Final course examination - under old scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

Final course examination - under new scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th & 9th may 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th & 17th may 2020

International trade laws and world trade organisation (ITL & WTO), part I examination--

Group A 3 rd & 5th may 2020

Group B 8th & 10th may 2020

International taxation – assessment test (intt – at) ----11th & 13th may 2020