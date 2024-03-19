ICAI Exam Dates May 2024 Live: CA Inter, Final revised date announcement today
ICAI Exam Dates May 2024 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce revised dates of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final May 2024 examinations today, March 19. The ICAI CA Inter, Final May examinations were previously scheduled for May 2 to 13, but these are being rescheduled in view of the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024....Read More
“…Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024. Accordingly, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will issue the detailed revised schedule of May 2024 Examinations on 19th March 2024 (Evening) on www.icai.org,” ICAI said.
The revised schedule and other important details will be shared with candidates on the official website, icai.org. It should be noted that the CA Foundation examination of June 2024 will not be postponed.
ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams 2024: Why May exams are being rescheduled?
CA Inter and Final examinations were previously scheduled between May 2 to 13, but these are being rescheduled due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
Voting for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. Counting will be done on June 4, 2024.
ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2024 revised dates today
The ICAI will announce new dates for the CA Inter and CA Final May 2024 examinations today, March 19. The revised schedule of these examinations will be shared with candidates through the official website of the commission, icai.org.