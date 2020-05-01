e-paper
Home / Education / ICMAI CMA June exam 2020 postponed, check new date here

ICMAI CMA June exam 2020 postponed, check new date here

ICMAI has postponed the CMA examinations scheduled to be conducted in the month of June due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate and final examinations were scheduled to be conducted between June 11 and 18.

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:32 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Institute of Cost Accountant of India also known as ICMAI has postponed the CMA examinations scheduled to be conducted in the month of June due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate and final examinations were scheduled to be conducted between June 11 and 18.

According to the latest notice, the ICMAI CMA exam will now commence from July 20. The details revised schedule will be released in the due course of time.

“The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has decided to postpone the examinations for June, 2020 term due to outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown situation in the country. The Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations that were scheduled from 11th - 18th June, 2020 will now commence from 20th July, 2020. The revised schedule of the examinations in details will be announced soon,” reads the notice.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at www.icmai.in for regular updates.

Check official notice here

