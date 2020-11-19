e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ICMR- NIP Recruitment 2020: Application closing today for various posts in Covid-19 testing lab

ICMR- NIP Recruitment 2020: Application closing today for various posts in Covid-19 testing lab

ICMR- NIP Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for ICMR- National Institute of Pathology (NIP) recruitment for the posts of Scientist -B (Non-Medical), Technical Officer, Technical Assistant, Lab Technician, data entry operator etc.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 10:14 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative photo of Covid-19 testing lab
Representative photo of Covid-19 testing lab(Bloomberg)
         

ICMR- NIP Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for ICMR- National Institute of Pathology (NIP) recruitment for the posts of Scientist -B (Non-Medical), Technical Officer, Technical Assistant, Lab Technician, data entry operator etc. The online application window will close at 5 pm on November 19. The recruitment will be contractual in nature specific for COVID-19 Testing Lab. at ICMR-NIP, New Delhi.

Details of Vacancies:

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)-02

Contract Technical Officer -02

Contract Technical Assistant-02

Contract Data Entry Operator-05

Lab Technician-3

Contract Semiskilled assistant (MTS)-03

Educational Qualification:

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)- Candidates must have a first class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences from a recognized university with two years of work experience or 2nd Class Postgraduate Degree in above subjects with PhD in relevant subject.

Contract Technical Officer -Candidates must be graduate in Life Science Subjects relevant to present need, with five years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subjects.

Contract Technical Assistant- Applicants must be graduate in Life Science Subjects relevant to present need, with five years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subjects.

Contract Data Entry Operator- Applicants must have completed intermediate or 12th (10+2) from recognized Board. Typing Speed in Computer not less than 15000 depression per hr. through speed test on computer.

Lab Technician- Applicants must have passed class 12th in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience

Contract Semi skilled assistant (MTS)- Applicants must have passed class 12th in science subjects with one year experience in biomedical lab/organization.

How to apply:

Candidates meeting the age criteria and possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. and willing to work for COVID-19 lab diagnosis & related activities may apply and fill the application form in the prescribed format only and send it to email ID nipcovid@gmail.com on or before the last date and time of receipt of applications as mentioned above. There is no need to send hard-copy of any application form/documents at this stage.

Applicants may download the Application Form and submit through email Only, Detailed instruction and other information can be obtained from Institute website http://instpath.gov.in/ and ICMR website: www.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity. Application Forms duly completed in all respects and signed by the applicant along with copies of relevant enclosures should be sent by email to nipcovid@gmail.com on or before the closing date (19.11.2020) up to 5pm.

Official Notification

Application Form

Pay Scale: 

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)- Rs. 54300 (Consolidated) (Rs.48,000 + HRA Rs.6300 P.M.)

Contract Technical Officer -32000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Contract Technical Assistant-31000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Contract Data Entry Operator-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

Lab Technician-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

Contract Semiskilled assistant (MTS)-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

top news
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
Kangana wants Bengaluru cop suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’
Kangana wants Bengaluru cop suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In