ICMR- NIP Recruitment 2020: Application closing today for various posts in Covid-19 testing lab

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 10:14 IST

ICMR- NIP Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for ICMR- National Institute of Pathology (NIP) recruitment for the posts of Scientist -B (Non-Medical), Technical Officer, Technical Assistant, Lab Technician, data entry operator etc. The online application window will close at 5 pm on November 19. The recruitment will be contractual in nature specific for COVID-19 Testing Lab. at ICMR-NIP, New Delhi.

Details of Vacancies:

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)-02

Contract Technical Officer -02

Contract Technical Assistant-02

Contract Data Entry Operator-05

Lab Technician-3

Contract Semiskilled assistant (MTS)-03

Educational Qualification:

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)- Candidates must have a first class Master’s Degree in Life Sciences from a recognized university with two years of work experience or 2nd Class Postgraduate Degree in above subjects with PhD in relevant subject.

Contract Technical Officer -Candidates must be graduate in Life Science Subjects relevant to present need, with five years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subjects.

Contract Technical Assistant- Applicants must be graduate in Life Science Subjects relevant to present need, with five years work experience or Postgraduate Degree in those subjects.

Contract Data Entry Operator- Applicants must have completed intermediate or 12th (10+2) from recognized Board. Typing Speed in Computer not less than 15000 depression per hr. through speed test on computer.

Lab Technician- Applicants must have passed class 12th in science subjects and 2 years diploma in DMLT or One year DMLT with one year required experience in a recognized organization or two years field / laboratory experience

Contract Semi skilled assistant (MTS)- Applicants must have passed class 12th in science subjects with one year experience in biomedical lab/organization.

How to apply:

Candidates meeting the age criteria and possessing the required qualifications, experience, etc. and willing to work for COVID-19 lab diagnosis & related activities may apply and fill the application form in the prescribed format only and send it to email ID nipcovid@gmail.com on or before the last date and time of receipt of applications as mentioned above. There is no need to send hard-copy of any application form/documents at this stage.

Applicants may download the Application Form and submit through email Only, Detailed instruction and other information can be obtained from Institute website http://instpath.gov.in/ and ICMR website: www.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity. Application Forms duly completed in all respects and signed by the applicant along with copies of relevant enclosures should be sent by email to nipcovid@gmail.com on or before the closing date (19.11.2020) up to 5pm.

Official Notification

Application Form

Pay Scale:

Contract Scientist -B (Non-Medical)- Rs. 54300 (Consolidated) (Rs.48,000 + HRA Rs.6300 P.M.)

Contract Technical Officer -32000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Contract Technical Assistant-31000/- P.M. (Fixed)

Contract Data Entry Operator-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

Lab Technician-17520/- P.M (Fixed)

Contract Semiskilled assistant (MTS)-17520/- P.M (Fixed)