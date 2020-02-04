ICSE Board Exams 2020: Experts advice on how to tackle English, math, biology, physics and chemistry papers

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:07 IST

The term ‘Board exam’ often gives jitters, sleepless nights and a lot of anxiety and stress to students and their parents. However, if they plan strategically and pay attention to some important points, nothing can stop you from getting good results.

“As soon as we hear the word ‘Examination’, a negative image forms in our mind of studying for hours, giving papers and unnecessary anxiety. We should look at Board examinations as just another step in our educational journey and not like a huge mountain to climb. This attitude change is required first in the minds of the parents and teachers and then the students. The minute the stress around it reduces, we can focus on the positive. Children, I would recommend that you look after yourself very well. It is important to eat healthily and on time. You must get sufficient sleep and some time off to just relax and do your favourite things. Have a positive mindset and half the battle is won! Connect with your friends and family and share your concerns, if any. Regular study habits and good routines are important. Be patient and work hard keeping your goal in mind,” said Ms. Uttara Singh, Director/Principal, The Shriram Millennium School.

Below are some tips from experts of various subjects that will guide you to shine bright in the upcoming examinations:-

Tips for English by Ms Rita Sinha Ray, English Teacher, The Shriram Millennium School

Start each question (not the sub-parts) on a fresh page and write the number and subpart of each question clearly. Avoid jumbling up the order of the part questions and make sure you have understood what exactly has been asked in the question - mark out the question words and keywords.

While you must write in simple English and directly answer the question, do not limit your answer to a few points as per the marking scheme. Write whatever you know, in a clear, simple, organized manner and before attempting, read each text thoroughly, several times.

Above all, write neatly, legibly, in a simple and appropriate language. For your Language paper, revise all the formats and attempt previous years’ board papers for practice. Always remember that for punctuation and spelling errors, marks will be deducted. Avoid contractions while writing an essay, letter, notices & e-mail and informal lingo, such as ‘kids’, ‘stuff’ etc. The organization of your essay carries marks. So do plan out the essay well.

Finally, relax and allow your creative juices to flow and work through your words.

Tips for Mathematics by Ms Tanvi Atry, Mathematics Teacher, The Shriram Millennium School

Remember! A perfect score in Mathematics is a result of consistent hard work and accurate application of concepts.

To do well in your Mathematics exam, you must take the exam with a well-rested and relaxed mind. It is always a good idea to read a question more than once before starting to work on its solution and once again after completing the solution, as there might be some parts which you might have missed answering.

Copying the data from the question before starting with the solution helps avoid misreading. Writing neat and well-defined solutions help you in tracing the error if any. Attempting problems in order with correct numbering as given in the question paper reduces the chances of missing out on some part. Most importantly, follow the golden rule while solving the Math paper - ‘ Do not waste time on a question that you are not able to solve, leave space, carry on with other problems, and come back to it in the end.’

Tips for Biology by Ms Megha Joshi, Biology Teacher, The Shriram Millennium School

Biology is that branch of science which involves diagrams and lot of technical terms of names and processes of Plant and Animal kingdom, which may seem a little overwhelming during preparation. Making flowcharts and graphics to remember the sequence of the processes, takes away the stress of memorizing them. Practice drawing of labelled diagrams. Time should not be wasted during exams in shading or colouring them, instead focus on neatness and correct labelling.

Maintain a list of abbreviations related to the syllabus and remember to write the full forms along with the abbreviations. Spelling errors of the scientific names are to be avoided, especially of similar-sounding words like ileum and ilium, which are two different organs with different functions. Make the best use of the 15 minutes reading time to understand and assimilate the questions. Make your choice of questions as per the rubrics and plan and organise your thoughts.

Tips for Chemistry by Ms Rukmini PVR, Chemistry Teacher, The Shriram Millennium School

Chemistry subject demands not only the ability to write balanced equations but also a thorough theoretical knowledge from the text. One must go through all chemical formulae and equations. Remember to use a pen only to balance the equations.

Some of the topics like Molar mass, percentage composition, inorganic reactions and extraction of aluminium should not be ignored. Numerical problems are an important part of the subject, so practice well. The periodic table (only s block and p block) are to be learnt. Before you start the paper read the questions carefully so that you don’t miss out on the experiment-based questions.

Tips for Physics by Ms Megha Chauhan, Physics teacher, The Shriram Millennium School

To sail through the Physics board exam smoothly, revise all concepts by writing. Make a complete list of derivations, formulae and experiments from the syllabus and keep that list handy. Solve numerical problems from the textbook and sample papers.

During the exam, writing descriptive answers in points and to enhance the visibility of the answers, give pictorial or graphical illustrations. S.I units of all physical quantities should be mentioned. Be crisp and to the point for answering very short questions.

We are sure that the above-mentioned tips and tricks will help you get your desired score in the examinations. All the best!