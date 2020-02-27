ICSE Class 10th English Paper Analysis: What students said after exam

Feb 27, 2020

ICSE Class 10th English Paper Analysis: Students in Lucknow on Thursday found ICSE (Class 10) English paper one (language) to be easy and balanced. They said paper was clear, simple and straightforward.

Shikhar Tiwari, a student of City Montessori School Kanpur Road branch said,” The prepositions were easy and we managed to finish in time”

Shivansh Bhatnagar, another student said, “The essay topics were good and I did well.” Arunima Singh said, “The letter and the notice topics were easy to understand and write”

Kovidh Singh added, “I’m sure to get a high score in language. Paper was on expected lines”

Ashutosh Tiwari came out bubbling with zeal and laughter, claiming cent percent marks.

Teacher of the same school, Shashi Kanti, ICSE in- charge expressed that children came running out of the examination hall beaming with happiness.

Principal Dr Vineeta Kamran, said, “Both my students and teachers have worked hard and I’m sure their work will bloom fruits of success for our campus.”

English teacher at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Jyoti Mehta said the ICSE English Language paper was very scoring “paper is up to the mark and covered the whole syllabus in a very easy manner.”

“It was as per expectations and all the questions were well- practiced by the children. Topics of compositions were too easy and interesting,” she said.

Nikhil Sharma, student said that exercises as well as unseen passage was easy.

Mohammad Jainal said that questions paper was set in a simple language.

Aayush Verma said that paper was lengthy but a balanced one. He is expecting good marks. Shreyashi Mishra said that paper was easy as compared to the pre- board examination paper. Students seemed happy with the paper.