Coronavirus: ICSE has not postponed Class 10, 12 board exams, says official

The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

“The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now,” board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The clarification came following postponing of exams by the CBSE, HRD ministry’s National Testing Agency and all universities till March 31.

“All ongoing examinations of the board for classes 10 and 12, being held in examination centres in India and abroad, and scheduled between 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (both dates inclusive), shall be rescheduled after 31st March, 2020,” a statement by CBSE said. The decision will also affect the examination schedule for candidates in northeast Delhi who could not appear in exams due to violence in the region. The board added that during this period, the evaluation process will also remain suspended. “Rescheduled dates will be communicated by the board to all its stakeholders by March 31 after re-assessment of the situation,” CBSE said.

