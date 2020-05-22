e-paper
ICSE, ISC exams 2020: CISCE announces schedule for remaining papers

ICSE, ISC exams 2020: CISCE announces schedule for remaining papers

According to the revised schedule, CISCE will be conducting the remaining exams for class 10 from July 2 to 12 and class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 14.

May 22, 2020 15:00 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday released the schedule of the remaining ICSE and ISC 2020 examinations on its official website.

According to the revised schedule, CISCE will be conducting the remaining exams for class 10 from July 2 to 12 and class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 14, at various centres spread across the country.

ISC Class 12th time table:

ICSE Class 10 time table:

The Council has asked candidates to reach well ahead of time to ensure students are allowed to enter the exam centre one-by-one smoothly (staggered movement) to avoid overcrowding. Candidates must maintain the social distancing norms and should cover their faces with masks and carry own hand sanitisers. The use of gloves is optional. The question paper will be distributed at 10:45 am and the exam will begin at 11 am. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper.

