ICSI CS and Executive result date announced; check notice here
ICSI to announce CS Professional and Executive Programme results on February 25; examination dates for June 2024 also released.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results date. According to the notification, the ICSI CS and Executive results will be announced on Sunday, February 25. Candidates can check the results on the official website at www.icsi.edu.
The Professional Programme results will be announced at 11 am, and the Executive Programme results will be announced at 2 pm.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Morks Statement of Executive Progromme Exominotion (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Morks Statement will be issued”, reads the official notification.
ICSI has also released the next examination date for professional and executive programmes. The ICSI will conduct the upcoming Professional Programme and Executive Programme examination from June 1 to June 10. Moreover, the last date to submit the examination fee for the June 2024 examination is February 26.
Notification here
ICSI CS and Executive result: How to check
Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme result link.
Key in log-in details
Download the result and take print for future reference.