ICSI CS executive result 2019 to be declared today at 2 pm

ICSI CS 2019: ICSI will declare CS executive exam result to be declared today at 2 pm. Check details here.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates will be able to check their results online at icse.edu. (Representational image)
Candidates will be able to check their results online at icse.edu. (Representational image)(PTI)
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the company secretary (CS) executive exam result at 2 pm.

Candidates will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.

After logging in, candidates will be able to see their qualifying status. ICSI will also release the individual marks and list of top 25 qualifiers.

A notice issued by ICSI reads, “The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.”

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 12:16 IST

