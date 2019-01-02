ICSI CS Foundation June exams 2019 timetable released at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the timetable and programme for June 2019 examinations. The CS Foundation Computer based examinations (CBE) will held on June 8 and June 9, 2019. The examination will be held for four papers. The four papers are: Paper -1: Business Environment and Law, Paper-2 Business Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship, Paper-3: Business Economics, Paper-4: Fundamentals of Accounting and Auditing

The Company Secretaries executive and professional programme examinations will be held on from June 1 to June 4 and June 6 to June 10. No examination will be conducted on June 5.

Here is the direct link to check the time table for CS Foundation programme

Here is the direct link to check the time table for Company Secretaries June examinations.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 19:07 IST