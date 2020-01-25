ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared today, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 08:19 IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am.

Those who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.

The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks will also be available on the institute’s website along with the results.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an official notice reads.

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out