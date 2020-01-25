ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared today, here’s how to check
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am.
Those who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.
The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks will also be available on the institute’s website along with the results.
“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an official notice reads.
How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu
From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab
Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list
The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen
Click on the link to go to the login page
Key in your login credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out