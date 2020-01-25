e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared today, here’s how to check

ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam today at its official website. The result will be declared by 11 am. 

education Updated: Jan 25, 2020 08:19 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS Foundation Result today
ICSI CS Foundation Result today(HT file)
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today declare the result of CS Foundation programme exam at its official website. The result will be declared at 11 am.

Those who had appeared for the ICSI CS Foundation Exam in the month of December 2019 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.The ICSI CS Foundation exam was conducted on December 28 and 29.

The individual candidate’s subject- wise break- up of marks will also be available on the institute’s website along with the results.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records,” an official notice reads.

How to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

From the top bar, click on the ‘students’ tab

Chose ‘Examination’ from the drop down list

The link to download CS Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to go to the login page

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

tags
top news
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
Budget may reform GST filing process
Budget may reform GST filing process
Direct tax numbers to put GDP in focus
Direct tax numbers to put GDP in focus
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Delhi man bites off finger of snatcher, leaves him requiring surgery
Delhi man bites off finger of snatcher, leaves him requiring surgery
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News