Home / Education / ICSI CS June 2020 exam: Last date for submitting applications extended, check details here

ICSI CS June 2020 exam: Last date for submitting applications extended, check details here

Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was March 25, 2020, which has now been extended till April 5, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:30 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICSI CS June 2020 exam. (Screengrab)
ICSI CS June 2020 exam. (Screengrab)
         

In cognizance of the coronavirus epidemic, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the last date for the submission of application forms for the CS June 2020 exams.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was March 25, 2020, which has now been extended till April 5, 2020. However, after April 5, a late fee will be levied on the candidates submitting the application forms till April 15, in lieu of April 9.

“Restrictions have been imposed by the Central as well as State Governments in various parts of the country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. In order to mitigate the difficulties being faced by the students, it has been decided to extend the last date for online submission of examination forms,” reads the official notice issued by the institute.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also extended the last date for the submission of application forms for the June Term-end examination till April 30, instead of March 31, 2020.

