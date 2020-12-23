e-paper
IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: 134 vacancies notified, check details here

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: 134 vacancies notified, check details here

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at idbibank.in on or before January 7, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020.
IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Specialist officers on its official website. The online registration will begin on Thursday, December 14, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at idbibank.in on or before January 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 134 vacancies, out of which, 62 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 52 for AGM (Grade C), 11 for DGM (Grade D), and 9 for Assistant Manager (Grade A).

Educational qualification:

DGM (Grade D): A candidate should be a graduate with minimum 55% marks from recognized university.

AGM (Grade C): A candidate should posses a graduation (B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication OR Graduate with Post Graduation (PG) in MCA from a Recognized University.

Manager (Grade B): A candidate should posses a graduation with B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunications/Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication OR Graduate with Post Graduation in MCA from a Recognized University.

Assistant Manager (AM) (Grade A): A candidate should posses a graduation from recognized University. Preference will be given to persons having Fraud Risk Management (FRM) or Cyber Crime related qualification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

