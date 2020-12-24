e-paper
IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 134 vacancies

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 134 vacancies

IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2020: The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has invited online applications for recruitment against 134 vacancies for the post of specialist officer. Aspirants can apply online at idbibank.in on or before January 7, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 134 vacancies, out of which, 62 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 52 for AGM (Grade C), 11 for DGM (Grade D), and 9 for Assistant Manager (Grade A).

Click here to apply online

Educational qualification:

DGM (Grade D): A candidate should be a graduate with minimum 55% marks from recognized university.

AGM (Grade C): A candidate should posses a graduation (B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication OR Graduate with Post Graduation (PG) in MCA from a Recognized University.

Manager (Grade B): A candidate should posses a graduation with B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunications/Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication OR Graduate with Post Graduation in MCA from a Recognized University.

Assistant Manager (AM) (Grade A): A candidate should posses a graduation from recognized University. Preference will be given to persons having Fraud Risk Management (FRM) or Cyber Crime related qualification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

