IGNOU Admissions 2019: January session application last date extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of fresh admission of all Masters/Bachelor/Diplomas and certificate programmes. Canddiates can apply through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in till January 31, as per the varsity official notification.

Earlier the last date to apply was January 15, 2019.

IGNOU January 2019 admission: Her’s how to apply online

Visit the official webiste, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

Click on “Register yourself’ link at the right hand side

Fill in the details asked

Remember your registration number and password

Click on submit.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 12:18 IST