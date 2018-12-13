IGNOU B Ed and OPENMAT admit card 2018 released at ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card or hall tickets for B. Ed and OPENMAT entrance examination its official website ignou.ac.in. The B. Ed entrance examination will be held on December 16, 2018.

Hall Tickets forB.Ed Entrance: Here’s the direct link to download the Hall Ticket for the examination http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/bulletinboard/news/latest/detail/Hall_Tickets_for_B_Ed_and_OPENMAT_Entrance-786

Hall Tickets for OPENMAT Entrance: Here’s the direct link to download the Hall Ticket for the examination https://onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in/openmat_hallticket/

Here’s how to download IGNOU admit card the exams:

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for Hall Tickets for B Ed entrance or for OPENMAT entrance

Fill in the required details on the login page that opens and search

Your hall ticket will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out.

OPENMAT XLIV Entrance Test: The reporting time for the exam is 9:15am and the entry is not permitted after 10:30 am. Candidate cannot leave before 11am. Your admission to the entrance test is provisional and is subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions laid down by the University. Bring pen, HB pencil, eraser and pencil sharpner. Cell phone, pagers, calculators, electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 17:18 IST