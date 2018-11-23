IGNOU January session: Last date to apply extended, check the revised schedule here

The last date to apply for January 2019 cycle registration for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended to January 15, 2019.

Earlier the last date to apply for the January session was November 31, 2018.

Click here to view the notification

Moreover, the last date of submission of assignments for Term End Examination- December, 2018 is extended up to November 30, 2018.

Check the official notification here.

How to Register for IGNOU January 2019

Visit the official website of IGNOU

Click on the official link to register.

Click on ‘Register yourself’

Fill the registration form and click on ‘submit’ button.

Login credentials like username and password will be generated by the university.

Use the provided logic username and password and fill the application form

Submit the documents and application fee to complete your application.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 13:48 IST