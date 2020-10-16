e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline extended till October 25

IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline extended till October 25

IGNOU July 2020 session: Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in till October 25, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU July 2020 session.
IGNOU July 2020 session.(Screengrab )
         

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in till October 25, 2020.

Earlier the last date to apply was September 15, 2020.

According to a press release issued by the varsity, this extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

