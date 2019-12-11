IGNOU launches MA in journalism and mass communication, BBA courses, admissions open

education

Dec 11, 2019

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched master’s in journalism and mass communication (MJMC) and BBA in service management courses on December 10, 2019.

MJMC Course:

Earlier, IGNOU only had three programmes under its School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) namely PG diploma in journalism and mass communication (PGJMC) and PG diploma in audio programme production (PGDAPP) and a certificate course in community radio.

Candidates who wish to apply for the new programme of MJMC should have completed the graduation in any stream from any recognised college/ university. The duration of the course is minimum 2 years and maximum 5 years. The fee is Rs 25,000/ (for both years; payable in two instalments of Rs 12,500/ per year).

“The MA (JMC) programme is modular in nature in which to earn 64 credits, the learner will have to complete 32 credits each year. There is a provision for lateral exit for those who do not wish to continue after one year and such students shall be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication. Credit transfer will be allowed to those who have completed similar courses from other recognized institutions, as per University norms for lateral entry,” the website reads.

The programme is initially offered in English medium. The material will be translated in Hindi and the programme will be later offered in Hindi medium also.

BBA (Service management) course:

IGNOU is offering the BBA course in service management in collaboration with Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL). The course is launched for the January 2020 session. The online registration process is going on and the last date to register is December 20. The entrance test will be held on December 22.

Applicant should have passed class 12th examination from a recognised board.

Duration: 3 years

Fees: Rs 20,000/-

The medium of study will be English.

Click here to apply