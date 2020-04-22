e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU launches online re-registration for July 2020 session through Samarth Portal

IGNOU launches online re-registration for July 2020 session through Samarth Portal

IGNOU has started the re- registration for its July 2020 session through Samarth portal. Candidates can re- register for the session online before June 30.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:54 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

IGNOU has started the re- registration for its July 2020 session through Samarth portal. Candidates can re- register for the session online before June 30.

The portal can be accessed through the official website of IGNOU or can directly visit www.ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The old link www.onlinerr.ignou.ac.in has been mapped with the link of the new portal so that students can access it even through the old link. The candidates will be redirected to the new portal.

According to a press release issued by IGNOU on Wednesday, the new portal has been designed to provide “ Single- Window” to all the student life cycle related services which will be made available in a phased manner apart from the re registration to the students. The services through the student portal would include change of address, study centre, courses, regional centre, exam form submission etc. The students shall submit such requests through their login.”

Candidates will have to create a new account to access the new portal, even if they have an account in the old portal.

After signing in to the new account, the candidates will be able to submit their re registration form.

“Out of the 49 Programs under which re-registration is to be done in July 2020, 35 are available on the portal as of now. Configuration of the remaining programmes is going on, and the university shall keep updating the status on the portal,” the release said

top news
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Live: Assam govt to get journalists tested for Covid-19
Live: Assam govt to get journalists tested for Covid-19
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News