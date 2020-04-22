IGNOU launches online re-registration for July 2020 session through Samarth Portal

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:54 IST

IGNOU has started the re- registration for its July 2020 session through Samarth portal. Candidates can re- register for the session online before June 30.

The portal can be accessed through the official website of IGNOU or can directly visit www.ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The old link www.onlinerr.ignou.ac.in has been mapped with the link of the new portal so that students can access it even through the old link. The candidates will be redirected to the new portal.

According to a press release issued by IGNOU on Wednesday, the new portal has been designed to provide “ Single- Window” to all the student life cycle related services which will be made available in a phased manner apart from the re registration to the students. The services through the student portal would include change of address, study centre, courses, regional centre, exam form submission etc. The students shall submit such requests through their login.”

Candidates will have to create a new account to access the new portal, even if they have an account in the old portal.

After signing in to the new account, the candidates will be able to submit their re registration form.

“Out of the 49 Programs under which re-registration is to be done in July 2020, 35 are available on the portal as of now. Configuration of the remaining programmes is going on, and the university shall keep updating the status on the portal,” the release said