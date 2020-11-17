e-paper
IGNOU to celebrate 35th Foundation Day on November 19

IGNOU will celebrate its 35th Foundation Day on November 19, 2020. According to a press release issued by the varsity, the programme will be held virtually this year.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 20:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GNOU will celebrate its 35th Foundation Day on November 19, 2020.
IGNOU will celebrate its 35th Foundation Day on November 19, 2020. According to a press release issued by the varsity, the programme will be held virtually this year. The programme will start at 11.30am.

Shri V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs will be the chief guest on the occasion. Muraleedharan will deliver the foundation day address. IGNOU VC Prof Nageshwar Rao will preside over the virtual function.

The function will be available through IGNOU’S Facebook Page and also through http://webcast.ignouonline.ac.in / http://ignouonline.ac.in/gyandarshan, Facebook link: @OfficialPageIGNOU.

On November 11, IGNOU’s School of Education celebrated the National Education day, on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India. IGNOU celebrated the National Education day by organising a lecture on “Significance of National Education Day in the light of the National Education Policy, 2020”.

