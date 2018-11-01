IGNOU to hold campus placement drive in Delhi tomorrow

The Campus Placement Cell (Cell) of IGNOU in association with Regional Centres of Delhi-NCR is organising campus placement drive on Friday (Nov 2) at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi.

In this placement drive, which starts at 10am, hiring will be done for the positions of business development executives in banking sector. Graduates and those pursuing Post Graduate programmes are eligible to participate in the drive.

The students are required to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment number), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs at the time of interview. Since openings are urgent, hence selected candidates will be required to join immediately. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details please visit IGNOU website ignou.ac.in.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 16:40 IST