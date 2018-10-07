Today in New Delhi, India
IGNOU to hold campus placement drive on October 9 in New Delhi

The placement drive starts 10am onwards on October 9 at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi–68.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2018 18:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell in association with Regional Centres of Delhi-NCR is organising campus placement drive on Tuesday, October 9.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell in association with regional centres of Delhi-NCR is organising campus placement drive on Tuesday, October 9. The placement drive starts at 10am at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi - 68.

The placement drive is being held to hire business development executives in banking sector. Graduates and post graduate programme students are eligible to participate in the drive.

The students are required to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment no.), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs for the interview.

Selected candidates will be required to join immediately. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details visit IGNOU website or click here.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 17:59 IST

