IGNOU to hold campus placement drive on October 9 in New Delhi

IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell in association with regional centres of Delhi-NCR is organising campus placement drive on Tuesday, October 9. The placement drive starts at 10am at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi - 68.

The placement drive is being held to hire business development executives in banking sector. Graduates and post graduate programme students are eligible to participate in the drive.

The students are required to carry two copies of their latest resume (having IGNOU enrolment no.), ID proof, address proof, and passport size photographs for the interview.

Selected candidates will be required to join immediately. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be declared at the end of the day. For further details visit IGNOU website or click here.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 17:59 IST