IIFT MBA 2020 result expected to be declared today, check at iift.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:40 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA exam 2020 today. The examination was conducted on December 1, 2020.

Candidates will be able to check their result at iift.nta.nic.in after it is declared.

According to the official information bulletin released by the NTA, the result declaration date is December 11, 2019. NTA had already released the answer keys of the exam on December 3, 2020.

In a press release issued by NTA recently, a total of 39, 752 candidates had registered out of which 35435 candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted in 86 centres in 41 cities. The exam was conducted in computer based test mode.

How to check IIFT MBA Result 2020:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given on the homepage that reads IIFT MBA 2020 results

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.