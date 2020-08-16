e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results declared at iimrohtak.ac.in

IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results declared at iimrohtak.ac.in

Students who have appeared in the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) can check their results online at iimrohtak.ac.in.

education Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results.
IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results.(Screengrab )
         

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, has declared the IPM admission results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) can check their results online at iimrohtak.ac.in. Students can login using their application number and date of birth.

IIM Rohtak conducts the IPMAT examination for admission to the institute’s five-year integrated programme in management. Students who have shortlisted from the IPMAT 2020 can appear for the next stage of admission.

Here’s the direct link to check results.

How to check IPMAT results:

1. Visit the official website at iimrohtak.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IPM AT 2020 SHORTLISTING OF PI’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on ‘Click here’

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The IPMAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
Report on Facebook’s leniency to BJP members’ communal posts causes row
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
MS Dhoni: Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
PM Modi leads tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, talks about ‘our people’
LIVE: With 63,490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s infection tally over 2.58 million
LIVE: With 63,490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, India’s infection tally over 2.58 million
US President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump dies at 71
US President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump dies at 71
MS Dhoni retirement: End of an epoch in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni retirement: End of an epoch in Indian cricket
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In