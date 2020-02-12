IIMC Alumni Association announces winners of 4th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards at Connections 2020

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 17:12 IST

The IIMC Alumni Association on Sunday announced the winners of the fourth IFFCO IIMCAA Awards during the annual alumni meet-Connections 2020, at IIMC HQ in New Delhi.

According to a communication issued by IIMC Alumni Association, Priyamvada Rana and Pratyush Deep Kotoky were jointly awarded the highest winning amount of Rs 51,000 for Agricultural reporting, while other winners received the winning amount of Rs 21,000 each.

The awards were given in various categories, including 11 in Reporting, 12 in Desk Production, 7 in Advertising, PR and Communications and 1 in media research.

Journalist Somesh Jha was declared alumni of the year, while Chennai-based lake restoration activist Arun Krishnamurthy got public service award.

Seventeen Delhi students got IIMCAA Scholarships of Rs 25000 each, while 10 other campus students will be given the same in chapter meets. Noted satirist Surendra Sharma and Sampat Saral enthralled the audience with their performance at Hasya Kavi Sammelan.

IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal chaired the event that was attended by Principal DG of PIB KS Dhatwalia, DD News DG Mayank Agrawal, IIMC ADG K Satish Nambudiripad, IFFCO IIMCAA Awards Convenor Rajeev Deshpande, Principal Organiser Supriya Prasad, National Meet Convenor Rahul Sharma, State Meets Convenor Nitin Pradhan, IIMCAA Medical Assistance Fund Chairman Kalyan Ranjan and IIMCAA Scholarships Chairman Anuranjan jha apart from alumni across the India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The national meet of Connections 2020 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad, including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ranchi, Pune, Kochi, Bengaluru, Dubai, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu- over the next two months.

IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2020 Winners

Alumni of the Year: Somesh Jha

Public Service: Arun Krishnamurthy

A1 - Agricultural Reporting: Priyamvada Rana & Pratyush Deep Kotoky

A2 - Investigative Reporting: Ranveer Singh

A3 - Developmental Reporting: Meena Kotwal

A4 - Political Reporting: Aman Gupta

A5 - Sports Reporting: Anand Dutta

A6 - Economic & Business Reporting: Somesh Jha

A7 - Crime Reporting: Rounak Kumar Gunjan

A8 - Environment Reporting: TR Vivek

A9 - Entertainment Reporting: Shweta Thakkur

A10 - Feature Writing: Diwash Gahatraj

A11 - Data Journalism: Gunjan Goswami

B1 - Print Production - Large Publications: Prashant Asthana

B2 - Print Production - Medium & Small Publications: NO WINNER

B3 - Broadcast Production - Large Network: Abhinav Pandey

B4 - Broadcast Production - Small & Medium Network: Pragya Barthwal Dhyani

B5 - Digital Production - Content: Aman Gupta

B6 - Digital Production - Innovation: NO WINNER

B7 - Digital Production - Video: Haritha KP

B8 - Anchor/ Presenter/ Broadcaster (Audio): Swati Bakshi

B9 - Anchor/ Presenter/ Broadcaster (Video): Neeraj Bhatt

B10 - Documentary Film Making: Jajati Karan

B11 - Photography - Amateur: Mark Valerian Lakra

B12 - Photography - Professional: Kumar Abhishek

C1 - Advertising: Mohit Pasricha

C2 - Media Innovation: Neharika Bhasin

C3 - Image Building (Public Relations): Parnika Deora

C4 - Advocacy: Pinky Pradhan

C5 - Crisis Management: Pragati Kandpal

C6 - Image Management: NO WINNER

C7 - Social Media Management - Small: Chaithanya Krishnaraju

C8 - Social Media Management - Big: NO WINNER

C9 - Social Media Influencer: Dheeraj Vashistha

C10 - Research Paper in Mass Communication: Om Prakash Das

Jury Special Mention

A2 - Investigative Reporting: Meena Kotwal

A3 - Developmental Reporting: Madhav Sharma

A3 - Developmental Reporting: Ayushi Jindal

A3 - Developmental Reporting: Kishan Barai

A6 - Economic & Business Reporting: Aprajita Sharma

A6 - Economic and Business Reporting: Rohin Kumar

A7 - Crime Reporting: Sonia Yadav

A11 - Data Journalism: Mukesh Rawat

B11 - Photography - Amateur: Akram Shakeel

C3 - Image Building: Badri Nath

C7 - Social Media Management - Small: Gargi Bhardwaj & Mandeep Yadav

C10 - Research Paper in Mass Communication: Dev Vrat Singh