IIMC entrance final results 2019 to be declared next week. New session to begin on July 29

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will declare its final results for entrance exams on July 15, Monday. The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission in the college. The new academic session would begin on July 29, 2019.

IIMC had earlier declared the results for its written entrance exam on June 22, 2019.The entrance written exam was conducted on May 25 and 26 for various post graduate diploma courses. Candidates who have cleared the written exam are called for the interview. According to an official notice issued by IIMC, a total of 1365 out of the 5839 candidates have cleared the entrance exam.

The interview round for Marathi Journalism is scheduled to be held on July 13, 2019 at 10 am at IIMC Campus. Candidates have to bring their all original educational, caste and 10th certificates for DOB at the time of interview.

IIMC has already conducted interviews for Hindi, English and Odia journalism, Radio TV journalism and Advertisement Public relation courses.

There are a total of 476 seats across eight PG Diploma courses for the students who are interested in mass communication namely Advertising & Public Relation, Radio & TV Journalism, Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Odia Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism.

IIMC COURSE FEES

English Journalism ------------ Rs 52,000 for first semester and Rs 43,500 for second semester

Hindi Journalism --------------Rs 52,000 for first semester and Rs 43,500 for second semester

Radio & TV --------------------- Rs 88,500 for first semester and Rs 80,000 for second semester

Advertising & PR-------------- Rs 70,000 for first semester and Rs 61,500 for second semester

Malayalam Journalism ------Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

Marathi Journalism ---------Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

Odia Journalism ------------ Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

Urdu Journalism ------------Rs 32,000 for first semester and Rs 23,500 for second semester

