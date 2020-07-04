e-paper
Home / Education / IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation grants Rs 2.35 crore to provide 500 laptops, broadband connections to needy students

IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation grants Rs 2.35 crore to provide 500 laptops, broadband connections to needy students

Chairman of IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation, Raj Mashruwala, confirmed that the fund will be used to purchase 500 laptop computers and broadband support for 500 needy undergraduate students.

education Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation on Friday announced a grant of Rs 2.35 crores to IIT Bombay in order to fulfill the needs of students in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation, Raj Mashruwala, confirmed that the fund will be used to purchase 500 laptop computers and broadband support for 500 needy undergraduate students.

According to a press release by IIT Bombay, “IITBHF was able to collect the USD 301,000 for this grant from its US-based alumni pursuant to extended fund-raising drives. Given that the need may be for upto 1,000 laptop computers, IITBHF is requesting other India-based alumni and IIT Bombay’s corporate sponsors to provide matching funds to meet needs of additional 500 students.”

IIT Bombay will finalise the criteria for the distribution of these funds to the appropriate students, it stated.

“We are delighted at this wonderful gesture by our alumni in the United States. Since we are at the 50 percent of this specific fund raising drive, we hope citizens come forward to help in equipping our students with IT tools so that they attend online classes next semester,” said IIT Bombay’s Director Subhasis Chaudhuri.

