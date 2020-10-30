e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT-Bombay’s Techfest to exhibit jet-powered suit by British inventor

IIT-Bombay’s Techfest to exhibit jet-powered suit by British inventor

The Daedalus Mark 1 is a jet suit – nicknamed the Iron Man suit after the Marvel superhero – enables the pilot to fly and hover. It is designed by British inventor Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot for Gravity Industries

education Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:50 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Jet-powered suits that can enable humans to fly without the use of an aircraft was on display on Friday evening as a part of Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).
Jet-powered suits that can enable humans to fly without the use of an aircraft was on display on Friday evening as a part of Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).(Handout)
         

Jet-powered suits that can enable humans to fly without the use of an aircraft was on display on Friday evening as a part of Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).

The Daedalus Mark 1 is a jet suit – nicknamed the Iron Man suit after the Marvel superhero – enables the pilot to fly and hover. It is designed by British inventor Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot for Gravity Industries.

A live exhibition of the suit will be available on the official YouTube channel of Techfest from Friday, 6pm. This year, the festival, which draws thousands of students and inventors from across the globe, is being held online given the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its 24th year, Techfest is hosting all exhibitions virtually on its YouTube channel, which can be accessed by anybody at any time in the future.

The Daedalus Mark 1 uses cutting-edge technology that reimagines human flight, forging an elegant partnership between mind, body and machine, said the Techfest committee, in a statement.

Browning said that recently Gravity Industries was able to complete a trial run for the use of jetsuits by paramedics to access casualties. “I pretended to be a paramedic and the goal was to access a casualty halfway up a mountain. I could get there in 90 seconds when it took 25 minutes to walk there,” said Browning in an online interaction.

He said the idea is to enable paramedics to reach a casualty fast to administer critical treatment until medical help arrives.

At present, the jet suit, which is patented, can fly at speeds in excess of 130kmph and is capable of reaching an altitude of 12,000ft. Five gas turbines are attached to the jet suit that can produce a brake horsepower of over 1,050. The vectored thrust through arm controls provides highly-precise ability to manoeuvre, even in gusty wind conditions. This enables the pilot to launch and land anywhere.

Each gas turbine propulsion assembly generates approximately 175 horsepower, collectively providing 800 pounds-force (N) maximum thrust on the hand propulsions.

Additionally, the body propulsion system provides 400N thrust, enabling the jet suit to augment the body’s natural balance and manoeuvrability to allow vertical lift and ultimately human propulsion (VTOL technology). It runs on jet fuel and premium diesel.

Browning encouraged students to tinker with their ideas and build or create something of their own. “It is very important to stay curious and think like a child,” Browning added.

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In