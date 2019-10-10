e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

IIT Delhi, Microsoft partner to host conference on assistive technology solutions

Microsoft India on Thursday said it has partnered IIT Delhi to host the second edition of Empower conference that brings together researchers, technologists and policy makers to discuss actionable steps in creating and making available assistive technologies.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Microsoft India on Thursday said it has partnered IIT Delhi to host the second edition of Empower conference
Microsoft India on Thursday said it has partnered IIT Delhi to host the second edition of Empower conference(Mint/File)
         

Microsoft India on Thursday said it has partnered IIT Delhi to host the second edition of Empower conference that brings together researchers, technologists and policy makers to discuss actionable steps in creating and making available assistive technologies.

The event, to be held from October 14-17 at I-TEC, IIT Delhi-Sonipat will also see participation from disabled persons’ organisations and non-governmental organisations.

“At Microsoft Research India, we have developed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies that can be deployed in low-resource environments. These include embedded ML libraries which can enable the community of designers to leverage the power of AI and ML to enhance life of people with disabilities in India,” Manohar Swaminathan, principal researcher at Microsoft Research (MSR) said.

The conference will provide a fertile ground for innovation by connecting such tools with designers of assistive technologies in confluence with people with disabilities who need such solutions, he added.

“We believe that integration of differently-abled people should be an important goal for any society and for that providing them equal opportunities in mobility and education is critical,” M Balakrishnan, founder of ASSISTECH and professor, CSE Department at IIT Delhi, said.

Assistive technologies can help empower them to be a part of the societal progress, he added.

“Through this conference, we aim to address the challenges faced by people with disabilities and bring together all researchers, industries, users and user organizations involved in the creation, production and dissemination of assistive technology solutions,” he said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:26 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: Expected specs, price and more
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: Expected specs, price and more
Oct 10, 2019 20:41 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Oct 10, 2019 18:35 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News