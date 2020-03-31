e-paper
IIT JAM 2020 scorecard released at jam.iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur conducted the JAM 2020 exam on February 9, 2020, at various centres. The result for which was declared on March 16, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:33 IST
IIT JAM 2020 scorecard. (Screengrab)
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur on Tuesday released the score card of Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2020 for M.Sc on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at jam.iitk.ac.in.

“The dates for the submission of admission form are mentioned on the scorecard as per the original JAM 2020 timeline. These dates will be revised to take care of problems candidates are facing due to COVID19 lockdown. Please check JAM Website for the updates,” reads the notice available on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the score card.

