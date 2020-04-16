e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT-Kanpur, Lucknow institute develop alternative to N95 masks

IIT-Kanpur, Lucknow institute develop alternative to N95 masks

The device can deliver uncontaminated air for over six hours, he said, adding that it has universal design that can fit anybody. The team which worked on the new mask has also made a video, which can be viewed to fabricate the device locally.

education Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
N95 masks
N95 masks(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The IIT-Kanpur and Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences have claimed to have developed an alternative to high-end N95 face masks. Called as the positive pressure respirator system (PPRS), it will address an acute scarcity of N95 masks, which are a critical component of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, IIT’s mechanical engineering Prof Nachiketa Tiwari said.

He said the new mask cab be produced in a large quantity in a short time as it needs local material.

He claimed that the PPRS was a safer alternative to their counterpart.

“The existing N95 respirator does not protect the user if there is an imperfect seal between the mask and the face, as there is negative pressure inside it,” Tiwari said.

“In contrast, the PPRS provides uncontaminated air because it uses positive pressure. Thus, contaminated air from a room cannot enter it even in the presence of a leakage,” he added.

He said the new mask developed by them eliminates the risk of coronavirus exposure to health workers who may get infected by the virus while dealing with patients.

The device can deliver uncontaminated air for over six hours, he said, adding that it has universal design that can fit anybody. The team which worked on the new mask has also made a video, which can be viewed to fabricate the device locally. The team that developed the mask included Professor Tiwari and Lucknow institute’s COVID-19 ICU in-charge Prof Devendra Gupta.

top news
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News