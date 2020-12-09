e-paper
Home / Education / IIT Madras admits 8,154 students in first batch of online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science

IIT Madras admits 8,154 students in first batch of online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has admitting a total of 8,154 students in the first batch of its first online BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the selected students can enrol for the foundational level courses, which will be offered from January 2021. Out of 8,154 students, 1,922 are female candidates and 6,232 are male candidates.

As many as 1,593 students are from Arts, Science and Commerce background while 3,450 are from an engineering background.

The institute has started the second qualifier process. Interested students can apply online by filling up the application forms available at https://www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in along with requisite documents and a registration fee of Rs 3,000. The last date to apply is February 6, 2021.

Congratulating the selected students, Mr Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said, “ The courses are delivered through a state-of-the-art online portal. Students are given the opportunity to participate in live sessions to clarify their doubts. The exams are conducted in-person so that the academic rigor of the program is maintained”.

Explaining more about the course, Mr Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge, IIT Madras online degree programme, said, “There are three different stages in this program - Foundation, Diploma and Degree. Students can choose their own pace while registering for courses and, upon completion, receive a Certificate, Diploma or a Degree at various exit points from IIT Madras.”

