Home / Education / IIT Madras congratulates its professors, alumnus on being conferred with Padma awards

IIT Madras congratulates its professors, alumnus on being conferred with Padma awards

Noted industrialist and TVS Motor Company Chairman, Venu Srinivasan who is an honorary professor at the premier institute was conferred with the Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award in the country.

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (HT file)
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (HT file)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Saturday congratulated its professors and an alumnus who have been conferred with Padma awards.

In a statement, IIT-Madras Director Baskar Ramamurthy said, “The institute congratulates all three awardees for the well deserved honour in recognition of their work and contributions”.

Noted industrialist and TVS Motor Company Chairman, Venu Srinivasan who is an honorary professor at the premier institute was conferred with the Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award in the country.

While Pradeep Thalappil, a professor in the chemistry department of the institute and Prem Watsa, Founder-Chairman of Fairfax Financial Holdings and IIT-Madras alumnus (1971 batch) were awarded the Padma Shri-- the fourth highest civilian honour of the country.

