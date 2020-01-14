IIT Madras to hold E-Summit 2020 over January 17-19

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:23 IST

The fifth edition of the E-Summit organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) will be held here from January 17-19, 2020.

In a statement here, IITM said the E-Summit attempts to evangelise entrepreneurship among the student community and to motivate potential entrepreneurs to start businesses that not only solve complex engineering challenges but provide solutions to society.

One of the biggest student-run entrepreneurial conferences in the country, ‘E-Summit 2020’ is a summation of four summits - the Innovator’s Summit, the Start-Up Summit, Youth Summit, and the Techno-Entrepreneurship Summit, the statement said.

This year’s social campaign conducted by the IITM Entrepreneurship Cell will be D-Well, that is, Digital Well being.

“The ‘D-Well’ initiative involves organising nostalgic activities and reminding people about how the world used to be before the digital era, and features discussions and debates on what the future of digital media holds for us,” IITM said.