e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / IIT Madras to hold E-Summit 2020 over January 17-19

IIT Madras to hold E-Summit 2020 over January 17-19

This year’s social campaign conducted by the IIT Madras Entrepreneurship Cell will be D-Well, that is, Digital Well being. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)
         

The fifth edition of the E-Summit organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) will be held here from January 17-19, 2020.

In a statement here, IITM said the E-Summit attempts to evangelise entrepreneurship among the student community and to motivate potential entrepreneurs to start businesses that not only solve complex engineering challenges but provide solutions to society.

One of the biggest student-run entrepreneurial conferences in the country, ‘E-Summit 2020’ is a summation of four summits - the Innovator’s Summit, the Start-Up Summit, Youth Summit, and the Techno-Entrepreneurship Summit, the statement said.

This year’s social campaign conducted by the IITM Entrepreneurship Cell will be D-Well, that is, Digital Well being.

“The ‘D-Well’ initiative involves organising nostalgic activities and reminding people about how the world used to be before the digital era, and features discussions and debates on what the future of digital media holds for us,” IITM said.

tags
top news
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News