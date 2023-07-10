IIT Madras-Zanzibar: 5 points on 1st IIT campus abroad– Admission, courses & more

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday became the first ever IIT to launch an international campus, which will be set-up in Zanzibar Island, Tanzania. “It is indeed a major milestone in this history of IIT Madras that we are establishing a Campus at Zanzibar. Through this, we look forward to active participation in the future higher education initiatives at Zanzibar,” the institute's director Prof. V. Kamakoti said in a press conference.

Faculty accommodation at the Zanzibar campus of IIT Madras (handout)