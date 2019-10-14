e-paper
IIT Mandi hosts Inter-College sports fest ‘Rann-Neeti’

More than 1200 students from 35 technical institutions from all over the country participated in the event

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mandi
Participants during Football match at Rann-Neeti 2019.
Participants during Football match at Rann-Neeti 2019.(HT)
         

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi successfully hosted the athletes from 35 government and private technical institutions for the 6th edition of Rann-Neeti, an annual Inter-College sports fest organised by the Sports Society of IIT Mandi from 11th to 13th October 2019.

More than 1200 athletes along with accompanying faculty from various colleges across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, visited IIT Mandi to participate in the event. Activities like Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball were organised for both boys and girls during this sports fest. Winner of all the activities were awarded medals and certificates of appreciation. Certificate of participation were given to the participants.

Talking on the successful completion of the 6th edition of Rann-Neeti, Ram Lakhan, Organising Secretary, Rann- Neeti 2019, said,” In Rann Neeti 2019, IIT Mandi saw huge participation of athletes from across the country. We are witnessing increasing numbers of participants with every edition of this annual sports fest and hope to see more athletes taking part in the upcoming years.”

Rann-Neeti is a platform for budding sportsperson to showcase their talent on a grand scale. Throughout the event, students got to learn and grow while competing and polishing up their skills to grow as a sportsperson. The event was completely managed by the students with support from IIT Mandi.

Along with sports activities, Rann-Neeti 2019 also arranged exciting retreats for the athletes, Akash Gupta, Stand-up comedian, Bingo Comedy Adda, and The Local Train band performed for the participants during this event.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 16:31 IST

