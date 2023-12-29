IIT Roorkee’s ‘National Workshop on Earth Sciences’ concludes; experts hold extensive talks on key areas

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee hosted the three-day National Workshop on Earth Sciences which concluded today. Three-day ‘National Workshop on Earth Sciences’ concludes at IIT Roorkee.

According to a press release issued by IIT Roorkee, a host of experts and researchers from diverse disciplines within the field of Earth Sciences attended the event. Discussions were held on key areas in the realm of Earth Sciences. Additionally, the event also conducted workshops that featured an extensive program including plenary talks, keynote addresses, and a multitude of oral and poster presentations, explaining an overview of the latest advancements in the field.

The release further highlighted that the inaugural program, which was held at the MAC Auditorium of IIT Roorkee, was attended by dignitaries, guests, and prominent figures in the Earth Sciences community. A plethora of topics were covered during the technical sessions including Precambrian Geodynamics, Emerging Techniques in Earth Sciences, exploring the Himalayan geodynamics, and natural hazard mitigation.

Among the guests were Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President of Horiba India, an alumnus from the class of 1986 in the Department of BioSciences, and Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC, who graduated from the department in the year 1990, both of whom who attended the event as guests of honor.

In his address, Prof KK Pant, director of IIT Roorkee emphasized that the National Workshop on Earth Sciences reaffirms the institution's commitment to advancing research and teaching since 1960, adding that it serves as a nationwide platform for showcasing scientific advancements, fostering collaboration, and contributing to the continual growth of Earth Sciences in India.

Sanjeev Tokhi, Director (Exploration) at ONGC Videsh Ltd., who attended the event as the Chief Guest stressed the importance of net zero energy security development, correlating it with decisions made during CCOP23.

Tokhi also installed the ONGC Videsh trophy that recognizes students with the highest CGPA in the departments of M.Sc. (Applied Geology), Integrated M.Tech. (Geological Technology), and Integrated M.Tech. (Geophysical Technology) – intake through JEE and Integrated M.Teh. (Geophysical Technology) intake through JEE.

The students who received the award include Simran Guleriya (M.Sc. Applied Geology), Yash Sanjay Kute (Int. M.Tech. Geological Technology), and Akshay Kamath (Int. M.Tech. Geophysical Technology).

