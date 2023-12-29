close_game
Bihar Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2023: Apply for DEO, Driver, and other posts at vidhansabha.bih.nic.in, from January 1

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 29, 2023 04:06 PM IST

Bihar Vidhan Sabha invites online applications for DEO, Driver, Security Guard, and Office Attendant posts. The application process starts on January 1, 2024.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of DEO, Driver, Security Guard, and Office Attendant. The application process will commence on January 1, 2024, and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 21, 2024. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. Candidates can submit their applictaion fees till December 23.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha invites online applications for DEO, Driver, Security Guard, and Office Attendant posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Bihar Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 183 vacancies.

Details

Security Guard: 80

Data Entry Operator: 40

Driver: 09

Office Attendant: 54

Bihar Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2023 application fee:

For Office Attendant and Driver: The applictaion fee is 400. For SC/ST, PwD and female candidates the application fee is 100.

For Data Entry Operator: The applictaion fee is 600. For SC/ST, PwD and female candidates the application fee is 150.

For Security Guard: The application fee is 675. For SC/St, PwD and female category candidates the application fee is 150.

Direct link to check Security Guard notification.

Direct link to check DEO notification.

Direct link to check Driver notification.

Direct link to check Office Attendant notification.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at vidhansabha.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the recruitment links for DEO, Driver, Security Guard and Office Attendant

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion

Take a printout for future reference

Sign out