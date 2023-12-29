OSSC release recruitment exam schedule for January 2024 at ossc.gov.in
OSSC releases the examination schedule for January 2024.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination schedule for January 2024. As per the examination calendar, the main examination for the Pharmacist under the Directorate of Prison and Correctional Service & Directorate of Printing, Stationary and Publication 2023 will be held on January 20, 2024.
The CGL 2023 main recruitment examination will be held on January 2. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.
In January 2024, the certificate verification will be conducted for the Recruitment to different technical posts under the directorate of the ESI scheme, the Amin under H& UD department 2022 exam. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the notification given below.
OSSC January 2024 recruitment exam schedule: How to check
Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Schedule of recruitment examination to be conducted during the month of January, 2024”.
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the examination schedule
Take print for future reference.