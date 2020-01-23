Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 138 specialist cadre officers

education

Indian Bank has invited online applications for specialist officer posts. There are a total of 138 vacancies. The online application process began on January 22 and the last date to apply is February 10, 2020. Candidates can apply at www.indianbank.in. Graduates can apply for the posts.

According to the official notification, the call letter will be released on February 20. The online examination will be conducted on March 8, 2020.

Details of Posts:

Assistant Manager Credit - 85

Manager Credit - 15

Manager Security - 15

Manager Forex - 10

Manager Legal - 2

Manager Dealer - 5

Manager Risk Management - 5

Senior Manager Risk Management - 1

Selection Process:

The selection process for post code 3, Manager Security will comprise of shortlisting of applications followed by interview. For other posts, the selection process will comprise of a test and personal interview.

