Indian Coast Guard Navik admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, on Saturday released the admit card for Navik (GD) Coast Guard recruitment examination. Here’s direct link to download.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:27 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, on Saturday released the admit card for Navik (GD) Coast Guard recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card from the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The link to download the admit card will be active till December 25.

The first phase of Indian Coast Guard Navik recruitment exam will be held between the last week of December and first week of January, 2021.

Direct link to download admit card:

Steps to download admit card :

Visit the official Indian Coast Guard website - www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Click on the E-admit card download link flashing on the homepage

Key in your Registration No or Email Id and Date of birth

Enter captcha code and click on ‘Get details’ button

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card page will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

