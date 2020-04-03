Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment: Apply for 24 posts of security guard, 10th pass can apply

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:51 IST

Indian Overseas Bank has invited online applications for the post of security guard. There are a total of 24 vacancies for which class 10th pass candidates can apply. The online application process began on March 23 and the last date to apply is April 10.

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation pass (class 10th)

Applicant should not have passed graduation exam or its equivalent.

Applicant should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language

Pay Scale: Rs 9560-325/4-10860-410/5-12910-490/4-14870-570/3-16580-655/3-18545 per month

Age Limit:

Age (as on 01.03.2020) – Minimum 18 Years, Maximum 26 Years.

Selection Process: The mode of selection as follows (1) Objective type Test – Online. (2) Physical Fitness Test.

The online test will be conducted at Chennai only.

Exam Pattern:

Knowledge of Local Language (Tamil) --- 20 Marks

Knowledge of English Language --- 20 Marks

Aptitude Test --- 20 Marks

Arithmetic Test ---- 20 Marks

Psychometric Test --- 20 Marks

TOTAL ----100 Marks

