Indian Post Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 1735 vacancies extended till July 19

India Postal department has extended the last date to apply for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

Earlier, the last date to apply for the GDS Recruitment was July 12 that has been extended to July 19, 2019.

“Last date of registrations for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand circles is extended upto 12.07.2019 and apply online upto 19.07.2019,” a notice on the website reads.

India post has released the notification for GDS recruitment in Delhi, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh postal circle, in the first week of June. There are a total of 1735 vacancies including 757 vacancies in Himachal Pradesh circle, 804 in Jharkhand circle and 174 vacancies in Delhi circle.

Candidates can visit appost.in/gdsonline/ and apply for the posts.

Download notification for Delhi postal circle here

Download notification for Jharkhand postal circle here

Download notification for Himachal Pradesh postal circle here

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 12:56 IST