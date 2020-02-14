ISI Entrance Test: Indian Statistical Institute Admission 2020 begins at isical.ac.in

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:13 IST

The Indian Statistical Institute has started the application process for various programmes on February 14, Friday. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines before applying for the various courses at https://www.isical.ac.in/.

The ISI aspirants can also apply for various academic programmes via direct link at https://isical.ucanapply.com/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAzMw==

Candidates should provide an active email id and phone number as it will be only medium of communication in future.

Some of the programmes offered by the ISI are Bachelor of Statistics (Honours), Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours), Master of Statistics, Master of Mathematics , Master of Science in Quantitative Economics.

How to apply

Step 1: Go to official website of ISI

Step 2: Look for Admission 2020 tab and click on it

Step 3: Choose the academic programme you want to apply to

Step 4: Read ISI 2020 guidelines and apply

Step 5: Register yourself and fill up the form

Step 6: Upload all the documents

Step 7: Download the form and keep a hard copy

The Indian Statistical Institute is a renowned academic centre that was founded in 1931 by Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. It started in the Presidency College in Kolkata and later moved to its present campus at Baranagar, North Kolkata. Other than Kolkata, ISI has centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Tezpur.