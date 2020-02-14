e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ISI Entrance Test: Indian Statistical Institute Admission 2020 begins at isical.ac.in

ISI Entrance Test: Indian Statistical Institute Admission 2020 begins at isical.ac.in

The Indian Statistical Institute has started the application process for various programmes on February 14, Friday. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines before applying for the various courses at https://www.isical.ac.in/.

education Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ISI Admissions
ISI Admissions(HT File)
         

The Indian Statistical Institute has started the application process for various programmes on February 14, Friday. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines before applying for the various courses at https://www.isical.ac.in/.

The ISI aspirants can also apply for various academic programmes via direct link at https://isical.ucanapply.com/univer/public/secure?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAzMw==

Candidates should provide an active email id and phone number as it will be only medium of communication in future.

Some of the programmes offered by the ISI are Bachelor of Statistics (Honours), Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours), Master of Statistics, Master of Mathematics , Master of Science in Quantitative Economics.

How to apply

Step 1: Go to official website of ISI

Step 2: Look for Admission 2020 tab and click on it

Step 3: Choose the academic programme you want to apply to

Step 4: Read ISI 2020 guidelines and apply

Step 5: Register yourself and fill up the form

Step 6: Upload all the documents

Step 7: Download the form and keep a hard copy

The Indian Statistical Institute is a renowned academic centre that was founded in 1931 by Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis. It started in the Presidency College in Kolkata and later moved to its present campus at Baranagar, North Kolkata. Other than Kolkata, ISI has centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Tezpur.

tags
top news
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News