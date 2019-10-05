e-paper
Indiana varsity’s ‘Bicentennial Medal’ for JGU Vice Chancellor

education Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:07 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
O P Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar.
O P Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar.(jgls.edu.in)
         

O P Jindal Global University (JGU) Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar has been conferred the “Bicentennial Medal” by US-based Indiana University Bloomington for his distinguished service in interdisciplinary and global collaboration of educational institutions.

The Bicentennial Medal is awarded to organisations and individuals for their service in broadening the reach of Indiana University around the state, nation, and world.

“Over the last decade, the collaboration with Indiana has achieved its goal and ambition to create knowledge and develop the professional skills of our students by introducing them to a wide variety of graduate-level experiences within the US educational system, while giving American students first-hand interaction with the rapidly growing Indian economy,” Kumar said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:07 IST

