Inspector General dons teacher’s mantle for Police Modern School kids in Agra

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:18 IST

Students of Class 11 at Police Modern School on police lines campus here were in for a surprise on Monday, for the teacher who explained ‘alternative current’ in their physics class was none other than inspector general (Agra Range) A Satish Ganesh.

The officer, who was in plain clothes, explained the concept in an interesting manner and the students enjoyed the lesson. So did the teacher. Last Monday, Ganesh took a Maths class.

A BTech in computer science from Indore University in 1991, A Satish Ganesh has a passion for teaching but for being so adept in scientific terminology, he thanks his son Aryan Bhardwaj who secured All India 10th Rank in ISC Boards this year with 97.75% and is now pursuing graduation in finance from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies in Delhi.

“I had a passion for teaching and had I not become an IPS officer, teaching would have been a dream job for me. We had law as subject in Police Academy and my room turned into a class for my batch mates,” he said.

“My memory was refreshed when I had to teach my son Aryan, an alumni of CMS Gomti Nagar in Lucknow who appeared in board exams this year. I taught him physics and mathematics and this refreshed my memory and motivated me take to classes at Police Modern School in Agra to share my knowledge with children who are part of the extended police family,” the IG said.

“I make it a point to seek permission of principal of Police Modern School Rachna Srivastava and the physics teacher whom I ask about the chapter being taught in advance. Today he told me that it was alternative current and I came prepared with diagrams and equations to give my best. I try to make it interesting for students by going beyond the text book,” he said. “I still remember my school teacher DP Parashar who taught trigonometry and physics with the usual thrashing of those good old days. The formulas of science and maths seem to be deep rooted in me, thanks to my teachers. I try to share that knowledge during my 45 minutes with these students and in fact I try to pay back what I received from my ‘gurus, the IG said.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 12:18 IST