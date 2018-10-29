Institute of Chartered Accountants of India exam postponed, check new dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the final examination that was scheduled on November 3, 2018 in Bellary and Shimoga in Karnataka states in view of the bye-elections of Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies and state legislative assemblies in the state.

CA final November 2018 exam group 1 paper 2: Strategic Financial Management under old and new syllabus was previously scheduled to be held on November 3 which is rescheduled to November 19. However, in other cities of India the schedule will remain unchanged. Remaining dates of other papers shall not change in any city.

Check the notification of postponement here.

Candidates who have download the admit card do not need to worry as it will be valid and the exam centre shall remain the same. Timings of examination will be 2 PM to 5 PM.

Election Commission had, on October 6, 2018, announced the schedule for ‘bye-elections to fill casual vacancy in the Lok Sabha from parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka and state legislative assemblies of Karnataka’.

According to the Gazette notification issued on Oct 9, last date of nominations was October 16, 2018, and nominations were scrutinized on October 17. Polls are scheduled on November 3 and counting will be done on November 6, 2018.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 12:04 IST