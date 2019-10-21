e-paper
International conference at MNNIT Allahabad from today

The conference has been organised by the department of electronics and communication engineering of the institute.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
(facebook/MNNIT Allahabad Master's Community)
         

VCAS-2019, a three-day international conference on VLSI (very-large-scale integration), communication and signal processing will begin at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) on Monday.

The conference has been organised by the department of electronics and communication engineering of the institute.

Prof Mrityunjoy Chakraborty from IIT-Kharagpur will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the meet. MNNIT director and VCAS-2019 chief patron Rajeev Tripathi will preside over the inaugural event, conference general chair Vijaya Bhadauria said.

Other prominent persons to grace the occasion will include patron Sudarshan Tiwari, conference chair Amit Dhawan, and programme chair Haranath Kar, he added.

He said VCAS-2019 is anticipating huge participation of eminent scientists and academicians from different parts of India and abroad, with 67 technical paper presentations. The conference will aim to provide a platform to academicians, individuals working in the industry, as well as students to showcase their research and innovations.

VCAS-2019 aspires to bring together research professional fraternity for the discussions and exchange of information on advances in VLSI, Communication and Signal Processing. It will also offer budding scientists an opportunity to showcase their work in front of eminent experts in their field.

During the three-day event, invited lectures will be delivered by Dhiraj Kumar Singh, LRDE, DRDO- Bengaluru, Prof SK Kak, IIT-BHU, Prof Amrutur Bharadwaj, IISc, Bengaluru and Prof Shekhar Verrna, IIIT-Allahabad. These experts will enlighten participants on recent advances in various facets of signal processing research, robotic applications, ultra wideband radars and deep learning.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:57 IST

